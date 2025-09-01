PM Modi to address plenary session of SCO summit; to hold bilateral meet with Putin

Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit today in Tianjin, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a special briefing in Tianjin, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister will also meet the Russian President following his address at the SCO plenary session.

"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit, during which he will participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The two leaders also noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then and expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

They recognised the crucial decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month and agreed to support their efforts further.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and the introduction of tourist visas.

PM Modi also invited the Chinese President to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023. (ANI)

