Home / World / PM Modi to attend Mauritius community event amid warm welcome, interact with diaspora

PM Modi to attend Mauritius community event amid warm welcome, interact with diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a major community event in Port Louis, Mauritius, where members of the Indian diaspora have gathered in anticipation of his arrival. Earlier, he presented symbolic gifts to Mauritius' President and First Lady, highlighting India's cultural and historical ties with the island nation.
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a major community event in Port Louis, Mauritius, where members of the Indian diaspora have gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

The atmosphere at the venue is vibrant, with grand celebrations, traditional dances, and dhol performances adding to the excitement. People from various walks of life have expressed their enthusiasm, seeing the event as a moment of pride and deep cultural significance.

Tanuja Padharak Bihari, an educator, highlighted the significance of PM Modi's visit: "When he came the first time, I was there. The second time, I couldn't miss it. I'm in the education system, so obviously, it's a big day for us. Having such an eminent personality come to our country, and of course, we are part and parcel of India in a way."

Another attendee, Nitish Ushman, echoed similar sentiments, calling it a "big honour for Mauritius to be welcoming Modi ji."

Earlier on Tuesday, during his visit for the National Day celebrations, PM Modi presented symbolic gifts to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool, underscoring the deep cultural and historical ties between India and Mauritius. Among the gifts was Makhana, a nutrient-rich superfood from Bihar, presented to the President in recognition of India's recent efforts to promote its cultivation through the newly announced Makhana Board. This initiative, part of the 2025 Budget, aims to enhance production and marketing by supporting farmers with training and resources.

The First Lady was gifted a Banarasi saree, renowned for its intricate brocade and luxurious silk, reflecting India's rich textile heritage. Another key gift was a specially crafted brass and copper pot containing holy water from the Sangam in Prayagraj, collected during the Mahakumbh--symbolising the shared spiritual heritage between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as Chief Guest, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the island nation. During a special lunch hosted by President Gokhool, he expressed gratitude for the warm reception, describing the gathering as a testament to the strong diplomatic and cultural bonds between India and Mauritius. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

