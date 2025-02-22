"PM Modi to be Guest of Honour for National Day celebrations": Mauritius PM Ramgoolam

Port Louis [Mauritius], February 22 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the Guest of Honour at the nation's National Day celebrations.

Ramgoolam also highlighted the honour of hosting such a leader, especially given PM Modi's packed schedule and recent international engagements in Paris and the United States.

Addressing the Parliament, Ramgoolam said, "I have great pleasure to inform the House that following my invitation, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations. It is indeed a singular privilege for our country, to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, despite his very tight schedule and his recent visits to Paris and the United States."

Ramgoolam further said that the visit serves as a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.

He added, "He has agreed to be here as our special guest. The visit of Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations."

The country will celebrate its National Day next month.

Earlier in November 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dr Navin Ramgoolam on his historic electoral victory in Mauritius.

PM Modi in his wishes had said that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership."

India shares a close and long-standing relationship with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, anchored in shared history, demography and culture. A key reason for these special and strong ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of 1.2 million. (ANI)

