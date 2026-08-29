DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi to begin 2-nation Central Asia visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

PM Modi to begin 2-nation Central Asia visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:54 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a crucial four-day, two-nation diplomatic visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from Saturday to Tuesday, aimed at strengthening ties with India's extended neighbourhood and driving regional cooperation.

Advertisement

As outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister's tour begins with a State Visit to Tashkent on August 29-30 at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Advertisement

Marking his fourth visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi will hold bilateral delegation-level talks to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations across trade, investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education.

Advertisement

Notably, both leaders will align their long-term growth roadmaps, mapping out synergies between the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy. During his time in Tashkent, PM Modi will also pay homage at the Shastri Memorial and visit the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

Following his engagements in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will head to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 - September 1.

Advertisement

The high-level gathering marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, where India has served as a full member since 2017.

Addressing the assembly of regional leaders, PM Modi is set to pitch India's strategic priorities focused on Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. In addition to attending the main summit and holding bilateral discussions on the sidelines, the Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's cultural heritage.

The high-profile tour underscores New Delhi's sustained effort to expand its strategic footprint, economic integration, and security links across Central Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts