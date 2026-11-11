PM Modi to inaugurate 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Kolkata from January 7-9

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, scheduled to be held in Kolkata, West Bengal, from January 7 to 9, 2027, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The announcement came as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari jointly launched the website for the 19th PBD Convention in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the commencement of online registrations for the event.

According to the MEA press release, the three-day convention will be organised in partnership with the Government of West Bengal and will commence with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is a flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world. Celebrated annually on January 9, the occasion commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

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Speaking at the website launch, Jaishankar highlighted Kolkata's historical connection with the Indian diaspora and said the city holds a special place in both India's history and that of overseas Indians.

"I am particularly pleased that Kolkata will host the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas because Kolkata occupies a very special place both in the history of India and in the history of the Indian diaspora. From here, many Indians set sail for Mauritius, Fiji, the Caribbean, and other destinations, carrying with them their languages, customs, and faith. Their journeys, often marked by sacrifice and hardship, actually laid the foundations of a global Indian presence," Jaishankar said.

He further expressed confidence that Kolkata and the people of West Bengal would extend a warm welcome to the overseas Indian community attending the convention.

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"Kolkata is not only a city that celebrates India's cultural heritage, but, as you can see from its history, it is also deeply connected to the making of the global Indian diaspora. I am confident that Kolkata and the people of West Bengal, under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, will extend a very warm welcome and provide a memorable experience to the overseas Indian community," he said.

Highlighting India's growing global profile, the External Affairs Minister said the country's economic growth, development efforts and cultural vibrancy have generated considerable international interest.

"I want to say today that India's economic growth, development efforts, and cultural effervescence are now global talking points. There is tremendous interest in India, and I see this whenever I travel abroad. I have just returned from a visit to the United States and the Caribbean, and even during my meetings there, people were asking when the next PBD would be held. They were very excited to know that it was going to be held in Kolkata. Not everybody was aware of this earlier, but there is tremendous interest today," Jaishankar added.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said the 2027 convention would provide an opportunity to recognise the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora and celebrate their courage, enterprise, resilience and achievements.

Pleased to join CM West Bengal @SuvenduWB today to launch the website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2027, to be held in Kolkata. PBD 2027 will be an occasion to recognise the invaluable contributions of our diaspora and celebrate their courage, enterprise, resilience and achievements. The theme ‘From Roots to Return: Reigniting Diaspora Connect with Bharat’ reflects our endeavour to deepen our civilisational, cultural and ancestral connect and our commitment to #ViksitBharat2047. https://t.co/iGg2GQws6z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 11, 2026

He also said the theme, 'From Roots to Return: Reigniting Diaspora Connect with Bharat', reflected India's efforts to deepen civilisational, cultural and ancestral connections with the overseas Indian community.

The theme celebrates the deep-rooted civilisational, cultural and emotional bonds of the Indian diaspora with India and seeks to create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of overseas Indians to rediscover their roots and deepen their engagement with the country.

The President will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards during the valedictory session. According to the MEA, the awards recognise exceptional contributions by members of the Indian diaspora in their respective fields and their role in strengthening India's engagement with the global community.

Alongside the PBD website, a special Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz was also launched to expand engagement among the diaspora and foreigners through interactive activities centred on India's heritage, culture, art and contemporary achievements.

The revamped quiz uses gaming technology and is available on the BharatVerse App and the website www.bkjquiz.com, an always-on digital public diplomacy platform featuring quizzes, puzzles, crosswords, word searches and guessing games.

The PBD Special Quiz will run from November 11 to December 20. Winners across three categories -- Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), People of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreigners -- will be invited for a 10-day immersive tour of India and will also participate in the PBD celebrations in Kolkata.

The newly launched website, [pbdindia.gov.in], will serve as a comprehensive information and facilitation platform for prospective participants, providing details about the convention, its programme, registration procedures, accommodation, logistics and other arrangements. (ANI)

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