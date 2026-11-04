PM Modi to inaugurate Prashanti Kutiram’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru on November 13

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, on November 13, marking 50 years of the institution's contributions to yoga, education, scientific research, integrative healthcare, spirituality and nation-building.

According to a press release, the celebrations will also mark the birth centenary of HV Sheshadri, with the proposed inauguration by the Prime Minister.

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Padma Shri Dr HR Nagendra, President of the S-VYASA University Society and VYASA, has invited Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor for International Affairs at S-VYASA University, President of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, and Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, to attend the occasion as a distinguished guest.

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In his invitation, Dr Nagendra highlighted the institution's journey over the past five decades, saying Prashanti Kutiram had evolved from a modest yoga centre into an internationally recognised institution for yoga education, research and healthcare.

"During the past five decades, Prashanti Kutiram has grown from a humble Yoga centre into an internationally recognised institution for Yoga education, research and healthcare. The Golden Jubilee provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to all those who have supported this national mission and to present our vision for the next phase of service to society," he wrote.

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Acknowledging Bhandari's contribution towards promoting Indian culture and yoga internationally, Dr Nagendra referred to his involvement in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square and the United Nations, the launch of Vivekananda Yoga University at Capitol Hill and efforts towards organising a global yoga accreditation summit at the United Nations.

"In a way, you have become a true ambassador of Indian culture and tradition, and it is our privilege having yourself as our chief advisor – International Affairs," Dr Nagendra wrote in the invitation.

Responding to the invitation, Bhandari credited Prime Minister Modi's initiative at the United Nations with giving yoga an unprecedented international platform through the establishment of International Yoga Day.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's visionary initiative at the United Nations led to the declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The resolution received historic support, with 177 countries joining as co-sponsors. Today, International Yoga Day is celebrated in well over 100 countries, bringing people together across nationalities, cultures and faiths. His leadership has helped take India's ancient gift of yoga to the world as a message of health, harmony and peace," Bhandari said.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Nagendra, Bhandari said he felt honoured to be associated with the institution's international outreach initiatives and thanked its leadership for recognising his contribution.

"I am deeply grateful to respected Padma Shri Dr. H. R. Nagendra Guru ji for giving me the opportunity to contribute to this mission and for placing his trust in me as S-VYASA's Chief Advisor for International Affairs. His guidance and encouragement have been a great source of inspiration. I feel honoured to receive his invitation to this historic celebration," he added.

Dr NK Manjunath, Vice Chancellor of S-VYASA University, also acknowledged Bhandari's sustained efforts towards promoting yoga and Indian knowledge systems internationally.

In his letter, Manjunath said the university was proud to have Bhandari as its Chief Advisor for International Affairs and appreciated his efforts in expanding yoga's presence across the United States over the past decade.

The letter also recalled Bhandari's invitation to Dr Nagendra for a programme at the United Nations premises in 2018, followed by Swami Avdheshanand Giri's participation in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square in 2022.

Manjunath further acknowledged the contributions of RANA and Jaipur Foot USA, along with BRUHUD NY, towards promoting yoga, meditation and holistic wellness. He also referred to the YO1 wellness retreat, which brought together medical professionals and industry leaders.

Following the inaugural ceremony on November 13, a series of special programmes will be organised at Prashanti Kutiram from November 14 to 23.

According to the press release, the celebrations will feature academic conferences, yoga and healthcare programmes, cultural presentations, exhibitions, alumni gatherings and interactions with eminent personalities. The programme will also include the dedication of important new initiatives.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations will commemorate five decades of Prashanti Kutiram's work in yoga and holistic healthcare while outlining its vision for expanding its contribution to education, research and society in the coming years. (ANI)

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