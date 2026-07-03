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Home / World / PM Modi to visit New Zealand on July 10, first by an Indian PM in over four decades

PM Modi to visit New Zealand on July 10, first by an Indian PM in over four decades

#Special to The Tribune: For New Zealand, closer engagement with India is seen as significant, as Wellington looks to diversify its trade relationships

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Avneet Kaur
Auckland, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make his first official visit to New Zealand next week, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 40 years.

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New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the visit on Friday, confirming that Modi will arrive in Auckland on July 10 and depart the following day. “Prime Minister Modi’s visit is historic, with this being the first to New Zealand by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years,” Luxon said.

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The visit comes at an important moment in India-New Zealand relations, months after the two countries signed a Free Trade Agreement in April. The agreement has been projected by both sides as a major step towards strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Modi’s visit is expected to give further momentum to bilateral ties, with trade, education, technology, tourism, investment, people-to-people links, and strategic cooperation likely to remain key areas of discussion.

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For New Zealand, closer engagement with India is seen as significant, as Wellington looks to diversify its trade relationships and expand access to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies. India is also an important partner for New Zealand in the wider Indo-Pacific region. The confirmation of the visit also carries special importance for New Zealand’s Indian diaspora, one of the country’s fastest-growing migrant communities. Modi’s arrival in Auckland is expected to draw strong interest from the community, business groups, and political observers.

The visit comes amid an ongoing political debate in New Zealand over the India-New Zealand FTA and its immigration-related provisions. In recent weeks, New Zealand First leader and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has criticised the deal, claiming the Government was quietly considering tighter immigration settings linked to Indian nationals under the FTA.

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Prime Minister Luxon and Trade Minister Todd McClay have rejected Peters’ claims and defended the agreement, saying it will open major opportunities for New Zealand exporters. Despite the domestic political debate, the official confirmation of Modi’s visit signals that both governments are moving ahead with efforts to deepen their relationship.

The visit is expected to be closely watched in New Zealand and India, particularly because it follows years of efforts to strengthen trade ties between the two countries. Modi will be in Auckland for a brief visit, but the trip is being viewed as diplomatically significant, coming at a time when both countries are seeking to build a stronger economic and strategic partnership.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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