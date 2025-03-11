PM Modi toasts Mauritius President at National Day Lunch

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring relationship between the two nations.

"It is once again my privilege to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest," PM Modi said. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President for this warm hospitality and honour. This is not just an occasion for a meal but a symbol of the vibrant and close ties between India and Mauritius."

He further emphasised the deep-rooted connections between the two countries, noting, "The Mauritian platter is not only rich in flavours but also reflects the country's diverse social fabric. It embodies the shared heritage of India and Mauritius. The warmth of Mauritian hospitality carries the sweetness of our friendship."

PM Modi extended his best wishes to President Gokhool and his wife, stating, "On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for the excellent health and well-being of His Excellency President Dharambeer Gokhool and Mrs Brinda Gokhool; for the continued progress, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Mauritius; and reaffirm India's commitment to our enduring relationship."

Earlier in the day, despite heavy rainfall, contingents from Mauritius and the Indian Navy conducted a full dress rehearsal at Champ de Mars ahead of the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations. An Indian contingent member, speaking to ANI, expressed enthusiasm for the event, saying, "We all feel very proud that we are representing our country here, and yes, we are looking forward to having an excellent march past day after tomorrow. (We are) a platoon of sailors and officers from the Indian Navy."

During its stay in Mauritius from March 10-14, INS Imphal will participate in various bilateral engagements, including training exchanges, cultural programs, and sports events. A joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance mission and naval exercise with Mauritius Coast Guard Ships (MCGS) are also planned, reinforcing maritime security cooperation. (ANI)

