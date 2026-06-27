PM Modi touches down in Seychelles on three-day official visit

Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Seychelles International Airport, marking the commencement of his high-profile three-day official visit to the island nation.

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Upon his landing in the capital city of Victoria, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm reception, setting the stage for his comprehensive bilateral engagements and interactions with the enthusiastic Indian diaspora awaiting him.

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The Prime Minister had departed for the country on Saturday, primarily aiming to attend the landmark Golden Jubilee National Day events.

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Prior to his departure, he highlighted the special timing of his trip, posting on X, "This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

He also characterised the island state as a "valued maritime neighbour" while emphasising its crucial role in New Delhi's Vision MAHASAGAR and ongoing initiatives to champion the cause of the Global South.

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Following the reception, a key focus of the itinerary is a high-level dialogue with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the two leaders are set to comprehensively evaluate the entire range of India-Seychelles engagement, encompassing maritime security, developmental cooperation, capacity enhancement, and strategic defence partnerships. They will also deliberate on regional and international matters of shared concern.

Underscoring his personal equations ahead of these critical talks, "I look forward to discussions with my friend, Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles," the Prime Minister stated in a social media update on X.

Beyond these leadership talks, Prime Minister Modi is slated to deliver a speech to the National Assembly, highlighting deep-seated bonds, and will interact with members of the local Indian community.

Reiterating his enthusiasm for these upcoming engagements, "I am honoured to be addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the visit. I also look forward to meeting the Indian community there," he remarked.

According to the MEA, the Indian Ocean area holds a pivotal position in bilateral relations. Both democracies share enduring historical, cultural, and financial connections, and this visit is projected to reinforce the robust alliance while opening new avenues for collaboration, marking the Prime Minister's first official visit to the archipelago since 2015. (ANI)

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