PM Modi underscores "shared commitment to global progress and prosperity" at G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, where India reiterated its active engagement in global affairs and its "shared commitment to global progress and prosperity" with other world leaders.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "With fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit. Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity." His message came as the summit, hosted by South Africa, unfolded with a series of high-level diplomatic interactions.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also posted an update from the venue, saying, "Standing together for a brighter future! PM @narendramodi along with G20 leaders in a memorable frame in Johannesburg."

He added that PM Modi participated in the first session "Giving shape to the vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and made four proposals during his remarks at the Session I of G20 Leaders' Summit.

Jaiswal mentioned that this was PM Modi's 12th G20 Summit, highlighting his emphasis on "Integral Humanism" and the continuation of key outcomes from the New Delhi Summit.

He further pointed to India's appreciation of the South African presidency's efforts in skilled migration, tourism, food security, AI, digital economy, innovation, and women empowerment, while reiterating the need for a stronger Global South voice.

On the sidelines of the main sessions, PM Modi held several bilateral engagements.

After meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he posted, "It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains."

Following his interaction with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi stated that the two sides would continue working "to diversify bilateral cooperation".

After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron he said he was "delighted", adding that they "had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

His discussions with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung were termed "wonderful", with PM Modi noting that their second meeting this year reflected growing momentum in the Special Strategic Partnership, particularly in economic and investment collaborations.

During talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, PM Modi said, "India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people."

He also characterised his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "very productive".

PM Modi also interacted with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among other leaders, and posted a "Family Photo" of G20 leaders, reiterating, "Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity."

In his meeting with Angola's President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, he remarked, "India values the friendship with Angola and our nations are working closely to increase trade as well as cultural linkages."

He wrote after meeting Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that "The India-Singapore partnership remains a key driver of growth and stability."

On his talks with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, he affirmed, "Our commitment to a stronger, future-oriented friendship between India and Vietnam remains steadfast."

He called his interaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "wonderful", noting strong cooperation in trade, technology and innovation.

Further engagements included meetings with WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, with PM Modi stating, "India and Ethiopia share a partnership rooted in history and strengthened by developmental cooperation. We will keep boosting ties in sectors like technology, skilling and more."

PM Modi also met Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, saying, "Together, our nations continue to strengthen a bilateral relationship that is people-focused, future-ready and rooted in enduring trust."

In his interaction with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PM Modi posted, "As always, a delight to meet Tulsi Bhai. India will always contribute towards building a healthier planet."

PM Modi thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "for the warm welcome and for organising this important Summit".

Addressing the open session, PM Modi called for a broad reassessment of global development goals and suggested establishing a G20 initiative to tackle the drug-terror nexus, along with creating a global healthcare response team. (ANI)

