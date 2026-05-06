PM Modi, Vietnamese President To Lam hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam at Hyderabad House on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in the diplomatic calendar.

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The engagement followed a ceremonial welcome accorded to the visiting leader at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day, formally commencing his first State Visit to India.

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The President was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, a gesture highlighting the "growing strategic partnership" between the two nations.

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Amidst a vibrant cultural display featuring children in traditional attire, the reception set a cordial tone for the "wide-ranging discussions" scheduled between the two leaders, which are expected to span bilateral cooperation alongside critical regional and global issues.

Prior to reaching the capital, President To Lam began his journey on Tuesday in Bodh Gaya, where he offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple.

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After being welcomed in Bihar by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the leader, who also serves as the "General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," flew to Delhi, where he was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The diplomatic momentum built further as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the President ahead of the primary summit.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the duo exchanged views on strengthening the "multifaceted, comprehensive strategic partnership," with the Vietnamese leader expressing his keen interest in the formal dialogue with the Prime Minister.

According to the MEA, this visit represents a "significant juncture" as both nations mark a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Beyond the capital, the President's itinerary until May 7 includes a visit to Mumbai to attend a business forum at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and interact with state leadership to boost economic ties.

These engagements reflect the evolution of "longstanding historical and civilisational ties" into a robust modern strategic relationship. (ANI)

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