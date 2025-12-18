PM Modi visit to Oman concludes with CEPA, MoUs in maritime, agriculture, education

Muscat [Oman], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Oman concluded with several key agreements and initiatives signed between the two countries aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on economic, agricultural and maritime cooperation.

According to the list of outcomes document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs during the PM's visit, India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to deepen economic and commercial integration, reduce trade barriers, and create a stable framework to increase trade, unlock opportunities across major sectors, enhance economic growth, create jobs, and boost investment flows.

In their joint statement, both sides "welcomed" the signing of the agreement, noting it as "an important milestone in the bilateral economic relationship."

"Both leaders acknowledged that CEPA shall be mutually beneficial to both countries, and they encouraged the private sector of both countries to benefit from this agreement. The two leaders agreed that CEPA will increase the trade between the two countries by reducing trade barriers and creating a stable framework," the statement read.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of Maritime Heritage and Museums was also signed to establish collaborative partnerships supporting Maritime Museums, including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.

The MoU will further facilitate the exchange of artefacts and expertise, joint exhibitions, research, and capacity building to promote shared maritime heritage, boost tourism, and strengthen cultural ties, the document stated.

Additionally, the two countries adopted a Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation to strengthen collaboration on regional maritime security, the blue economy, and the sustainable use of ocean resources.

"Both sides adopted a Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation, reflecting their shared commitment to regional maritime security, blue economy, and sustainable use of ocean resources," the joint statement read.

In the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors, both countries agreed on a framework for cooperation covering agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

The agreement focuses on advancements in agricultural science and technology, enhancement of horticulture, integrated farming systems, and micro-irrigation.

According to the joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to agricultural cooperation, welcomed the signing of the MoU, and agreed to strengthen collaboration in millet cultivation through training and scientific exchange.

The Prime Minister's visit also saw the launch of an Executive Programme for cooperation in millet cultivation and agri-food innovation, leveraging India's scientific expertise and Oman's favourable agro-climatic conditions to advance millet production, research, and promotion.

Another MoU in Higher Education was also signed to facilitate the exchange of faculty, researchers, and scholars, while promoting joint research, particularly applied research, in areas of mutual interest to generate new knowledge and innovative practices for human and socio-economic development, the document said.

"Both sides further noted ongoing capacity-building initiatives, including under the ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme," the joint statement added.

PM Modi was in Oman from December 17 to December 18 as part of the third leg of his three-nation visit.

The visit was highlighted by a significant diplomatic moment, with PM Modi being conferred "The First Class of the Order of Oman", the Sultanate's national honour, making it the 29th international civilian award received by him.

The Prime Minister arrived in Oman after his engagements in Jordan and Ethiopia. (ANI)

