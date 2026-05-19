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Home / World / PM Modi visits Akershus Castle in Oslo along with Norwegian PM Støre

PM Modi visits Akershus Castle in Oslo along with Norwegian PM Støre

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) visited the Akershus Castle in Oslo, Norway, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

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Earlier, PM Modi met King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo and reaffirmed the strong and longstanding ties between India and Norway, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings and best wishes from the people of India and appreciated Norway's natural beauty during the meeting. The two leaders underlined that the India-Norway partnership continues to deepen, rooted in shared values such as democracy, rule of law and people-centric governance.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had an audience with King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo. Prime Minister conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the people of India. He appreciated the natural beauty of Norway and underlined that the long-standing friendship between India and Norway continues to grow stronger, anchored in shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and people-centric governance," the official release said.

The statement further noted that Prime Minister Modi and King Harald V discussed the progress made by Indian and Norwegian companies across various sectors, particularly in the field of new technologies. The meeting was followed by a luncheon hosted by King Harald V in honour of Prime Minister Modi, who thanked the Norwegian monarch for the warm hospitality extended to him.

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"Prime Minister Modi and His Majesty King Harald V discussed the impressive strides made by Indian and Norwegian companies across diverse sectors, particularly in new technologies. The audience was followed by a luncheon hosted by His Majesty in honour of Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for the gracious hospitality extended to him," the release added.

PM Modi was also conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway's highest honour under the order, by King Harald V.

The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is awarded in recognition of outstanding service and contribution towards strengthening ties with Norway and the international community.

PM Modi is currently in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and will head to Italy on May 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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