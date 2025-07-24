DT
Home / World / PM Modi visits exhibition on India-UK economic partnership, talks to business leaders

PM Modi visits exhibition on India-UK economic partnership, talks to business leaders

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
London [UK] July 24 (ANI): At Chequers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer viewed an exhibition showcasing the strong economic partnership between India and the UK.

PM Modi also interacted with business leaders at Chequers, highlighting the transformative potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold."

PM Modi added, "Interacted with business leaders at Chequers. The signing of the India-UK CETA has opened up new avenues for trade and investment. It marks a pivotal step in strengthening our economic partnership."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Deepening the business & investment connection: PM Narendra Modi & PM Keir Starmer met with business leaders from India and UK following the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement [CETA]. Leading Industry captains from both sides from various sectors were present in the meeting. Both leaders encouraged them to realise the full potential of opportunities flowing from the CETA for deepening trade, investment and innovation partnerships. Highlighting the tangible benefits of the CETA, the two leaders walked through a showcase featuring an impressive line-up of flagship products & innovations from both nations. The exhibits included gems and jewellery, engineering goods, quality consumer products & advanced technological solutions."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked Starmer for warm welcome at Chequers.

PM Modi said that their discussions reflected a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Thankful to PM Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. Our discussions reflect a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties across sectors."

The much-awaited landmark India-UK FTA was signed in the presence of PM Modi and Keir Starmer earlier in the day, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

