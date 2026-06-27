PM Modi visits National Botanical Garden with President Herminie in Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden in the capital city on Saturday, marking a significant cultural and environmental engagement during his ongoing State Visit to the island nation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister was accompanied throughout the visit by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, reflecting the close personal rapport and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two leaders.

Advertisement

Before arriving at the scenic venue, Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to share an update on his itinerary, posting, "On the way to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie."

Advertisement

On the way to the Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie.@StateHouseSey pic.twitter.com/ZgjgXrYHNw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2026

The Prime Minister touched down in the capital city on Saturday, commencing an official State Visit focused on elevating bilateral relations between the two nations.

Upon his arrival at the Seychelles International Airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome, setting an enthusiastic tone for his stay. Expressing his optimism immediately after landing, he noted that he anticipated a highly productive visit geared towards deepening bilateral cooperation.

Advertisement

Taking to X to acknowledge the reception, the Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to President Patrick Herminie for the hospitality extended at the tarmac. In his post, PM Modi described Seychelles as a "valued maritime partner" and a close friend in the Indian Ocean, emphasising that the ongoing engagements would serve to reinforce historical ties and drive collaboration for the mutual benefit of both populations.

The arrival scenes also witnessed vibrant enthusiasm from the diaspora. Prime Minister Modi shared glimpses of the reception on X, stating that he was thankful for the affection shown by the Indian community during his arrival. This spirited greeting highlighted the robust people-to-people connections bridging the two democracies as the Prime Minister began his three-day State Visit to the island nation.

This diplomatic engagement coincides with a major historic milestone for the host nation, as the Prime Minister's schedule is built around attending the landmark Golden Jubilee National Day events.

Prior to setting off, he had highlighted this timing on X, posting, "This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

He had also outlined the broader diplomatic vision behind the trip, characterising the island state as a "valued maritime neighbour" while emphasising its crucial role in New Delhi's Vision MAHASAGAR and ongoing initiatives to champion the cause of the Global South.

Following the initial tarmac reception and cultural engagements, the core focus of the itinerary shifts to a high-level dialogue with President Patrick Herminie.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the two leaders are set to comprehensively evaluate the entire range of India-Seychelles engagement, encompassing maritime security, developmental cooperation, capacity enhancement, and strategic defence partnerships. They will also deliberate on regional and international matters of shared concern.

Underscoring his personal equations ahead of these critical talks, "I look forward to discussions with my friend, Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles," the Prime Minister stated in an earlier social media update on X.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is slated to deliver a formal speech to the National Assembly to highlight these deep-seated bilateral bonds.

Reiterating his enthusiasm for the full scope of his schedule, "I am honoured to be addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the visit. I also look forward to meeting the Indian community there," he remarked.

According to the MEA, the Indian Ocean area holds a pivotal position in bilateral relations. Both democracies share enduring historical, cultural, and financial connections, and this visit is projected to reinforce the robust alliance while opening new avenues for collaboration, marking the Prime Minister's first official visit to the archipelago since 2015. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)