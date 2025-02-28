DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / PM Modi welcomes European Union joining Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

PM Modi welcomes European Union joining Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative was started by India itself on November 2019, at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a voluntary arrangement between countries which promotes cooperation and rules-based order.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the European Union joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and enhancing defence and security cooperation on Defence and Security for both the regions.

The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative was started by India itself on November 2019, at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a voluntary arrangement between countries which promotes cooperation and rules-based order.

"Our growing cooperation on issues related to Defence and Security, is a symbol of our mutual trust. We will take forward our cooperation on Cyber Security, Maritime Security and Counter Terrorism."

Advertisement

"Both sides agree on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome the decision of the EU to join the 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative.' We will work together on Triangular Development projects for sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa," PM Modi said at the Joint Press conference with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Leyen also welcomed the cooperation on defence, specifically on maritime security.

Advertisement

"Threats are evolving, becoming more sophisticated by the day. Maritime security is just as essential. The Indian Ocean is a lifeline for global trade. Ensuring its security is vital, not just for India but for the whole world. We should also explore expanding our joint naval exercises, building on our very successful operations in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea," said the Commission's President in the joint press conference.

She also expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in protecting the undersea connection cables, ensuring data connectivity between Europe and India.

"Finally, we should deepen cooperation in protecting the cables that ensure data connectivity between India and the European Union. On defence, we see avenues for cooperation. India is looking into diversifying its military supply and access to new capabilities, so is Europe. So, both India and the European Union can be partners on this topic," read the President's statement.

PM Modi had also termed the strategic partnership between both the regions as "organic and natural," adding that a Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India can be expected by the end of the year.

"We have had sincere and meaningful discussions, yesterday on various issues. We have asked our teams to work on a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and to realise it by the end of this year," PM Modi said.

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen held delegation level and bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi today. Leyen arrived in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper