PM Modi wishes Mauritius on National Day, shares highlights of visit so far

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people of Mauritius on their national day and said he looked forward to being part of the celebrations.

PM Modi also shared highlights of his visit so far, right from the grand welcome to his meeting with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where they reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate "special bond to even greater heights."

Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam this evening. Thanked him for inviting me to be a part of the National Day celebrations of Mauritius and also his special gestures through my visit. I expressed gratitude to PM Ramgoolam for Mauritius’… pic.twitter.com/UTgJNwzp7v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2025

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India was proud to be a "valued and trusted development partner" for Mauritius and the two nations would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.

PM Modi also attended a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam. In his remarks at the banquet, PM Modi said that the relationship between the two countries has no boundaries, and they will work together for the people of the two nations, as well as the peace and security of the region.

Prime Minister Modi recalled proposing the SAGAR vision during his last visit to Mauritius. He called Mauritius India's "close maritime neighbour" and "important partner" in the Indian Ocean region.

In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the honour. This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

PM Modi met the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool at the State House on Tuesday, where in a special gesture, he handed over OCI cards to the President and First Lady Brinda Gokhool.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted that during the meeting the two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. They recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages. (ANI)

