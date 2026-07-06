By Ayushi Agarwal

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New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the visit is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, energy, education and people-to-people ties, with both countries looking to build on their deepening strategic partnership.

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Calling it Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Australia as Prime Minister, Green said the Indian leader will travel to Melbourne, one of Australia's largest cities and home to a vibrant Indian diaspora.

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"Prime Minister Modi's third visit as Prime Minister of India, he will be coming to Melbourne, which is one of the biggest Australian capitals and a major place for the Indian diaspora," Green said.

Highlighting the pillars of the India-Australia partnership, he said, "Our relationship is impelled forward by three areas of strategic alignment. Firstly, in the area of defence and security. Secondly, because our economies are so complementary and we have much opportunity. Third, because there are now more than a million people of Indian origin in Australia. They make an outsized contribution to our society. They, as well as other Australians, will be warmly welcoming Prime Minister Modi."

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On economic cooperation, Green said Australia has identified four sectors that offer the greatest opportunities for future collaboration: education, agriculture and food, tourism, and the green energy supply chain.

"We have identified four sectors that are the real areas of great opportunity between Australia and India, and they are education, agriculture and food, tourism, and the green energy supply chain," he said.

Emphasising the rapid growth in bilateral trade, Green noted, "In the last five years, India's exports to the world have grown by 40%. But in that same period, India's exports to Australia have grown by 200%, five times faster than the rest of the world."

On energy cooperation, he said, "Between Australia and India, we already have a good flow, whether it is coal, diesel, aviation fuel, or LNG. There will be a conversation about how we maximise the benefits to our bilateral relationship and to our people from the flow of energy."

Speaking on defence ties, Green said the Indian Ocean remains the most significant area for strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"There are many areas where we can and will make progress on defence. Where it matters most is where Australia and India's strategic geography overlap, and that is in the Indian Ocean, an ocean we both share and one that is important for both of our futures," he said.

"We live in an unpredictable world, and in that unpredictability, Australia and India have remained firm partners and strengthened their partnership. It is very important that leaders put their own shape on that and also give direction to those of us who are directly involved in the bilateral partnership about what should come next," Green added.

Highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora, the Australian envoy said, "Multiculturalism is part of Australia's DNA, and the Indian community makes an outsized impact and contribution to our society. From the perspective of people of Indian origin in Australia, it is a moment of great excitement to welcome the leader of India together with the leader of Australia for a shared event."

On educational cooperation, Green said Australia continues to welcome Indian students and encouraged applicants to submit complete visa applications.

"The timelines for student visas are set out on our website. Indian families and students can take this into their own hands. They can choose when to apply and ensure that their applications clearly meet all the criteria required for a decision, which can help speed up the process. What is important for us is that we continue to receive a good flow of high-quality Indian students who make a significant contribution to our education system," he said.

Speaking on negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement, Green said both sides remain committed to securing an ambitious deal.

"Our negotiators are talking, and both of us want to have a deal which is ambitious and benefits both sides. Australia's exports to India have tripled, gone up by 70% in just the last three years. We are on a very strong track when it comes to trade," he said.

Notably, on Monday, PM Modi, in his departure statement ahead of the three-nation tour, said he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to advance cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, critical minerals, energy, defence and security, education, and innovation.

The Prime Minister also said he would interact with Australian business leaders at the India-Australia CEOs Forum and engage with the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, underscoring the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

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