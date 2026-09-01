Panchkula (Haryana) [India], September 1 (ANI): Former Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek came at an important time amid major changes in the region.

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Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dharmendra said, "But it's a good time for the two leaders to exchange views on what is now clearly a transformed region. There are a lot of changes happening in the region."

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He said Prime Minister Modi raised India's concerns over navigation and the safety of Indian seafarers, noting that a considerable number of Indians work on ships globally.

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"The PM laid out our concerns on navigation and safeguarding our seafarers, many of whom, there are considerable numbers globally, are working on many ships. These were important issues," the former envoy said.

Dharmendra said the meeting took place against the backdrop of two major developments, including the "rise of the Mecca alliance" and the reimposition of US economic sanctions on Iran.

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"These were important issues, and it's also taking place against two fundamental developments: one is the rise of the Mecca alliance. Both countries, Iran and India, would be watching how this alliance will develop and what its trajectory...The other is the reimposition of US economic sanctions," he said.

On the impact of sanctions, the former Indian Ambassador to Iran said secondary sanctions on Iran had existed for a long time but could inhibit economic exchanges. He also highlighted the impact of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz on India's energy supplies, noting that India is a net energy importer and said that the developments in June had also provided an opportunity for India to purchase Iranian oil.

"Now, secondary sanctions on Iran have been there for a long time, so it's not a new development, but it will inhibit exchanges. Now we are a net energy importer, and this disruption and closure of the Strait of Hormuz has choked off supplies. In June, the MoU was signed, and there was a ceasefire; Iran was able to push out a lot of its oil. And at that time, we took that opportunity and bought a lot of Iranian oil," the former ambassador said.

Looking ahead, Dharmendra said Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit would provide another opportunity for India and Iran to engage.

"President Pezeshkian will be coming to Delhi for the BRICS summit very shortly. So again, it will give another opportunity for both the SCO meetings and what will be the BRICS statement, and eventually how that will play out," he said.

Yesterday PM Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek and urged the protection of commercial shipping, insisting that seafarers and civilians must not be harmed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated that the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade, the prevailing situation in West Asia and the safety of seafarers

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Pezeshkian that he looked forward to welcoming the Iranian President to India for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains.

Sharing details of the engagement on social media, PM Modi posted, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors."

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he added.

The high-level discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in West Asia impacting regional stability, commercial navigation and maritime logistics. (ANI)

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