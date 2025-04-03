By Sahil Pandey

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 3 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation significant, stating that it would add a new agenda to the bilateral relationship.

Speaking about the visit, Jha told ANI, "It is a very important visit. Our relationship today is on an upswing, and Prime Minister Modi will be coming as the first foreign guest under the new government. You would recall that last year, in December, President Dissanayake visited India as his first foreign destination. So, this is a very, very important visit. We are essentially looking at taking forward existing understandings and adding a new agenda to the relationship."

Discussing bilateral ties and expected outcomes, the Indian envoy said, "We are looking at a very wide-ranging agenda. When President Dissanayake visited Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted three pillars of our partnership: connectivity, energy, and digitisation. We will have agreements in these areas. There will also be some agreements in the health sector, and we are working on a framework MoU in defence cooperation."

He further noted that relations between the two nations have never been stronger. "They are in very good shape," he added.

Jha briefed about PM Modi's visit schedule and said the Prime Minister will be here from April 4-6. He will have official engagements on 5th April in Colombo and will visit Anuradhapuram on April 6. (ANI)

