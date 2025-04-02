By Ayushi Agarwal

Bangkok [Thailand], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand marks a significant diplomatic engagement, as it is the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 12 years.

While PM Modi is primarily traveling for the BIMSTEC Summit, his visit also holds bilateral significance.

Ambassador of India to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, emphasised the importance of this visit, stating, "The visit of the Prime Ministe is a very important one. And while he's coming here for the BIMSTEC summit, but he's also coming here on official bilateral visit to Thailand. And yesterday, I realised that it was the first time in 12 years that an official bilateral visit by Indian Prime Minister to Thailand. There's great excitement here. You know Prime Minister Modi's stature, India's importance to Thailand." He further noted that Thailand is well-known for its hospitality and its ability to organise large-scale events efficiently, making for a well-prepared visit.

India and Thailand's relationship is rooted in over 2,000 years of historical, cultural, and linguistic connections. Singh highlighted this deep bond, stating, "India - Thailand relations are ancient, going back over 2000 years, and we have a deep-rooted civilisational connect based on our shared beliefs. You know, Buddhism to start with, but you see the influence of Hinduism in daily life in this country, we have shared traditions. There are linguistic commonalities, you know, but Thai language is influenced by Pali and Sanskrit." He noted that this long-standing connection has facilitated centuries of trade, cultural exchanges, and movement of people between the two countries.

In recent years, diplomatic and economic ties have grown significantly, driven by India's Act East policy and Thailand's Look West policy. According to Singh, these initiatives complement each other, fostering deeper collaboration. "If you look at it today, it's a very multifaceted relationship, from the political side, with a deepening economic and commercial relationship with trade and investment going up on the People to People connect," he said. Economic ties continue to expand, with increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

The people-to-people connection between India and Thailand remains one of the most dynamic aspects of their bilateral ties. Singh highlighted the scale of travel between the two nations, stating, "It's a remarkable one, because last year, 2.3 million Indian tourists came to Thailand, a large number of Thai people go to India, mostly for Buddhist pilgrimage." This strong exchange extends to education and knowledge-sharing, as more collaborations in science, technology, and innovation emerge.

Defence and security cooperation between India and Thailand has also witnessed notable growth. Singh described this development as a crucial aspect of the relationship, stating, "The new development, not the new development, but I'll call it a contemporary development, is on the defence and security side, because we share the common space, whether it's the Bay of Bengal or the larger Indian Ocean region. And today, the relationship on the defence and security side is, you know, growing by leaps and bounds, between our armed forces, between our security agencies." He emphasised that these security ties are strengthening rapidly and will play a key role in shaping future cooperation.

Alongside PM Modi's bilateral meetings, his visit will also focus on India's engagement with BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation). Singh described the organisation's strategic importance, stating, "BIMSTEC, you know, is a unique organisation. You know, if you look at it, it is an institution which can be a vehicle for India's neighborhood first policy, and also our Act East Policy. It is a bridge between South Asia and the Southeast Asia region." He further explained that Thailand has given the summit the theme of "prosperous, resilient, and open" to encapsulate its vision for regional cooperation.

BIMSTEC focuses on seven key pillars: trade, investment, development, environment and climate change, science and technology, people-to-people contact, and security. Singh stressed the relevance of these issues to all member states, particularly given their shared geography around the Bay of Bengal. He noted that Thailand's emphasis on promoting trade, investment, and sustainable tourism aligns with India's regional priorities.

During the summit, leaders will unveil a 2030 Vision Document outlining the organisation's roadmap for the coming years. Singh also mentioned the upcoming Eminent Persons Group Report, which will provide further direction on how BIMSTEC should evolve. Additionally, a maritime cooperation agreement is expected to be signed, further strengthening regional security and connectivity. "There's also, I think, the maritime cooperation agreement which is being signed. So all in all, it, it has a very comprehensive agenda, and I'm confident it will be a very successful and a defining Summit."

With the growing strategic and economic alignment between India and Thailand, PM Modi's visit is expected to result in concrete agreements that will shape bilateral and regional ties for years to come. Singh expressed optimism about the outcomes, stating, "You will see one of the outcomes of this visit, and it will not just be a piece of paper, it will be something which will hold us in good, not just for the two countries, but for the region and beyond." (ANI)

