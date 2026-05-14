Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI): Highlighting the burgeoning economic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates, Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eighth visit to the UAE underscores the strategic depth of the bilateral relationship at a time when global supply chains are undergoing significant geopolitical shifts.

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Speaking to ANI, Narayan emphasised that the relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership, with trade, logistics, and digital connectivity at its core.

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"This is an ongoing process as the relationship strengthens between the UAE and DP World. This is the Prime Minister's eighth visit to the UAE, which actually tells you about the importance of the India-UAE relationship. It's coming at a strategically very important moment when global supply chains are being reshaped by geopolitical shifts, making trusted bilateral partnerships more crucial than ever," Narayan said.

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He further noted the economic synergy between the two nations, adding, "The UAE is already India's third largest trading partner, and India is the UAE's second largest trading partner, which reflects the depth of economic integration of our respective economies."

Discussing DP World's transition from a port operator to a global trade enabler, Narayan highlighted the company's expansive footprint. DP World currently operates in over 75 countries, with more than 90 marine terminals and over 300 logistics assets.

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"Our role has evolved from a port operator to a trade enabler, connecting factory floors to global markets through integrated logistics solutions... Logistics players today are playing a central role in ensuring continuity, visibility, and risk mitigation across global trade networks," he said.

Addressing the challenges in modern trade, he remarked, "Everything else in the world is happening faster, but goods are reaching from one place to the other more slowly and expensively... This is how we have evolved from being just a port operator to an end-to-end global supply chain solution provider."

Narayan identified India as one of DP World's most strategic global markets, citing investments exceeding $3 billion in ports and infrastructure via a joint platform with India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

"At DP World, we see India not just as a single growth market, but as a central pillar of the next frontier of global supply chains... India's transformation in logistics has been remarkable," the Group CEO told ANI.

Outlining the vision for the future, Narayan mentioned, "Our vision for India is to help make it a global manufacturing export hub, enable end-to-end supply chain integration, and connect India more deeply with global trade corridors... Our primary objective is to increase the export competitiveness of India's exporters by connecting India from within and India to the rest of the world," he added.

Looking ahead, the DP Group CEO expressed optimism regarding further policy alignment and expansion in green supply chains and MSME access, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to India's economic trajectory. (ANI)

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