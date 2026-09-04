PM Modi’s Uzbekistan visit lays firm groundwork for future cooperation, ties enter ‘new level’: Envoy Rustambaev

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Uzbekistan has laid a “firm groundwork” for future cooperation between the two countries, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Sardor Mirzayusupovich Rustambaev said, describing the visit as “truly historical” and a turning point in bilateral ties.

Speaking to ANI, Rustambaev said Modi’s first state visit to Uzbekistan marked a significant milestone, with the two sides elevating their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

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“This was a historical visit. This visit laid down a firm groundwork for future cooperation, and it was a truly historic visit,” the Uzbek envoy said.

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The elevation comes as India and Uzbekistan mark 15 years of their bilateral strategic partnership. Rustambaev said the CSP covers “all verticals” and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

On the ambitious target of taking bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, the ambassador said the goal was achievable given the momentum in trade in recent years.

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“For the first time, it has surpassed the one billion mark last year. We had USD 1.3 billion in trade turnover, and the sky’s the limit,” he said, adding that removing existing trade barriers and improving connectivity would help significantly increase trade volumes.

The two countries have also agreed to work towards a long-term uranium supply arrangement and deepen cooperation in critical minerals, areas that Rustambaev said would become increasingly important amid the global technology and AI revolution.

“Critical minerals play an integral part. Uzbekistan is a very rich source of those critical minerals, rare earth metals,” he said.

He also highlighted the proposed expansion of digital connectivity, describing the digital highway between the two countries as an important pillar of future cooperation.

On digital payments, Rustambaev said India’s UPI and Uzbekistan’s digital payment systems could be integrated to facilitate smoother transactions for tourists, students and other travellers between the two countries.

“We just want to marry these two systems to each other,” he said, adding that such connectivity could make transactions between the two countries virtually seamless.

On defence cooperation, the ambassador said India and Uzbekistan could explore greater collaboration by linking their respective development strategies, including ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make in Uzbekistan’.

“Whatever we can do together will be done together… Make in Uzbekistan, Make in India can also be combined, and industrial interregional cooperation can take the way forward,” he said.

Rustambaev also described Modi being conferred Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of Oliy Darajali Do’stlik, as a powerful symbol of friendship and trust between the two countries. The award was conferred by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during PM Modi’s visit.

“It means friendship between two countries has achieved the highest level,” the ambassador said, adding that the honour was “a very strong symbol of our mutual friendship, trust, and brotherhood” between India and Uzbekistan.

Looking ahead, Rustambaev said the immediate priority would be to implement the agreements and initiatives announced during Modi’s visit.

He said a major business delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Uzbekistan and highlighted the planned work towards a preferential trade agreement.

“The work has only started yet,” Rustambaev said, adding that both sides would work to ensure that the vision and initiatives of PM Modi and Mirziyoyev are implemented.

“Of course, as you mentioned, the future is very bright between our two nations,” the ambassador said.

The comments come days after Modi’s August 29-30 state visit to Uzbekistan, during which the two sides elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and set the USD 5 billion trade target for 2030, alongside cooperation in areas including critical minerals, digital public infrastructure and payments. (ANI)

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