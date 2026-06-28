Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Seychelles National Assembly, Bernard Georges on Sunday hailed the depth of ties with India and described it as a prime example of "unity in diversity," urging his own nation's leadership to look toward New Delhi for political inspiration.

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In an address following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to an Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly of Seychelles, Geoges said, "The political head of the largest democracy taking the time to speak at length and with passion to the members of one of the world's smallest underlines the universal nature of the democratic process and the enduring relevance of parliamentary and participatory democracy as a system of governance."

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"Your Excellency's (PM Modi) state visit will encourage our political leaders to look to India as an example of unity in diversity," Geoges said.

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"It is with some regret that in my capacity as the leader of the loyal opposition in this assembly, I take this moment to mention that while our country celebrates our independence's Golden Jubilee in the presence of Your Excellency (PM Modi) and many other dignitaries, and that effusive declarations of unity and cooperation amongst our neighbours will necessarily be made, our country remains politically divided at its core, so much so that the opposition will be absent from all ceremonies to mark the occasion," he said

"If we are proud as a nation...we are equally concerned that the direction of political travel our country has recently embarked upon is one which puts our very democracy at risk. My hope, and the hope of all my caucus, is that democracy being resilient, as your own political journey has demonstrated, your presence amongst us during Your Excellency's state visit will encourage our political leaders to look to India as an example of unity in diversity," the Seychelles leader of Opposition stated.

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He gave a nod to the ethnic fusion between the two countries and noted how the trade ties connect to India's Gujarat.

"Our two countries share more than the ocean, which takes its name from your country, our big neighbour to the north. Our former president, our current vice president, the member seated behind me and to my right, and my personal parliamentary assistant are testaments to the ethnic fusion between our two countries. Indeed, you will have been told by now that large segments of the wholesale and retail trade of our country are assured by Seychellois of Indian extraction, and the bulk of the construction industry is steered by Indian nationals and Indo-Seychellois entrepreneurs from your home state of Gujarat."

Georges highlighted how both parliaments have forged friendships and exchanges through the Seychelles-India Parliamentary Friendship Group for the fostering of closer exchanges and greater cooperation and added, "These, among many other ties which bind us, have ensured that our destinies are linked. We must nonetheless remain mindful of our respective strengths and, as friends, remain balanced partners, respectful of the independence of each other."

He thanked India for the support to Seychelles over the years and said, "On behalf of my caucus and on my personal behalf, I thank India for your generosity to Seychelles in many and varied fields over five decades."

Georges, also called on Prime Minister and the two leaders discussed India-Seychelles bilateral ties and conveyed their strong support to further build the special friendship between the two countries.

A member of the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) coalition Georges assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition in October 2025. He previously served as the Leader of Government Business in the Seychelles National Assembly.

After the meeting Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The two leaders exchanged views on the strong and enduring India-Seychelles partnership. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing peace, prosperity and sustainable development in Seychelles."

Earlier today, in a special gesture, President Patrick Herminie conferred upon PM Modi the Presidential Distinction- 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'. This is the first time such an honour is being bestowed by Seychelles.

Prime Minister Modi and Patrick Herminie today held official talks at the State House in Victoria, Mahe.

Following the official talks, both leaders released a joint commemorative logo marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Several MoUs/agreements in the fields of Capacity Building, UPI, Health, Agriculture, Shipping, Space, Extradition and Line of Credit were exchanged.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie. He is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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