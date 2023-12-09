 PM Rishi Sunak's officials in Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • PM Rishi Sunak's officials in Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA: Report

PM Rishi Sunak's officials in Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA: Report

'The deal is still very much on and we think it is possible before both countries have their elections'

PM Rishi Sunak's officials in Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA: Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. File photo



PTI

London, December 9

Senior officials from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's team are in New Delhi this week to add momentum behind the ongoing round of negotiations for an India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), according to a UK media report on Saturday.

‘The Guardian' newspaper reports that while there is no official comment from either side on such a visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is keen to finalise the FTA by the end of February before Sunak sets off on an expected general election campaign trail.

Both countries are heading into an election year in 2024 and signing off on a trade agreement with India will bolster Sunak's electoral pitch to voters showing signs of anti-incumbency towards his governing Conservatives.

“The deal is still very much on and we think it is possible before both countries have their elections. Both sides are keen to get this done,” an official close to the talks told the newspaper.

The India-UK FTA talks began in January last year with Diwali 2022 set as the initial deadline by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There have been 13 rounds of negotiations since then, with the Sunak-led Tory government wary of setting any firm new timelines to clinch a deal that is expected to significantly enhance the GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership.

“The UK and India continue to work towards an ambitious trade deal that works for both countries. We have always been clear we will only sign a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy,” said a spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), reiterating the official UK government line.

Most recently, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar confirmed that the FTA was among the many topics on the agenda during his visit to the UK last month and expressed confidence that both sides would find a “landing point that works for both of us”.

“We have made substantial progress... I think both sides are very aware of the importance of the FTA and will make the utmost effort to get there. So, we have to take it as it happens,” Jaishankar told reporters after he met with Sunak and other senior Cabinet ministers.

The minister also discussed the FTA negotiations with UK Opposition leaders in meetings with Labour leader Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy during his November visit.

There had been some speculation that cricket enthusiast Sunak would be following up his first India visit as UK prime minister for the G20 Summit in September with some cricket diplomacy at the England versus India World Cup clash in Lucknow on October 29 when the highly anticipated FTA could be signed off.

However, the internal political turmoil of a Cabinet reshuffle within the Tory party and the Israel-Hamas conflict on the global front were said to have side-tracked focus.

“We are very close...We will finish when we finish,” UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch told a House of Commons committee when questioned about timelines recently.

Meanwhile, her Indian counterpart, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has indicated that nearly 20 of the 26 chapters have been closed.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s statue installed alongside ex-deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s at Killianwali village

3
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

4
India

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

5
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh

6
Punjab

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

7
Haryana

20 from Punjab and 22 from Haryana among 372 gentlemen cadets passing out of IMA

8
Business

RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions

9
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

10
Himachal

Villagers stop work on Baddi-Chandigarh rail line

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'

The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...

BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities

BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies

Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...

Odisha cash haul set to be ‘highest-ever’ with Rs 290 crore seizure

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Akal Takht panel to meet today to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition, release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab's Mohali

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association