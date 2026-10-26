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Home / World / PMO highlights Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's article on role of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

PMO highlights Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's article on role of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) India on Monday highlighted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's article on the role of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in strengthening parliamentary dialogue and cooperation among member and partner countries, with the forum set to discuss institutional resilience, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, South-South cooperation and sustainability.

In a post on X, PMO India said, "Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker Shri @ombirlakota writes about the role of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in strengthening parliamentary dialogue and cooperation among member and partner countries."

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The PMO further said, "The forum will discuss institutional resilience, AI governance, South-South cooperation and sustainability, guided by the four pillars of India’s 2026 BRICS Chairship."

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In a post on X, Birla from his official handle also shared an image of his Hindi article, titled 'Satat aur jan kendra vikas ke liye sansadiya sahyog', published in 'Rajasthan Patrika'. The title translates to 'Parliamentary Cooperation for a Resilient, Innovative and Sustainable World'.

In a post on X, Birla provided the main highlights of his article; he said, "The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi, provides a significant platform to translate the shared vision of BRICS nations into concrete legislative action, stronger institutions and people-centric development."

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He said the forum's four thematic pillars-- Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability-- reflected "the collective commitment to strengthening multilateralism, enhancing parliamentary dialogue, promoting technological advancement, ensuring institutional accountability and advancing inclusive growth."

Birla highlighted the role of parliaments in shaping policies to address emerging global challenges, including AI governance, digital transformation, climate action, poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Highlighting the role of parliaments in addressing emerging global challenges, Birla said, "From AI governance and digital transformation to climate action, poverty alleviation and sustainable development, Parliaments have a vital role in shaping policies that respond to the aspirations of people and address emerging global challenges."

Birla also underlined India's commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South and promoting a more representative global order through parliamentary diplomacy.

"Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India remains committed to strengthening the voice of the Global South and fostering a more just, equitable and representative global order through parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation," he added.

The highlight of the article comes as the BRICS Parliamentary Forum will explore making parliamentary institutions more effective, transparent, accountable and people-oriented, as the presence of international dignitaries from member and partner countries at the national capital’s Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament of India underscores the countries’ shared commitment to Parliamentary dialogue within the BRICS framework, rooted in dialogue, mutual respect and a common belief in democratic values, Birla said on Monday.

"Over two days, plenary sessions on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability will explore ways to make parliamentary institutions more effective, transparent, accountable and people-oriented. Connecting the aspirations of youth with opportunities, balancing development with environmental sustainability, and amplifying the voice of the Global South must remain our shared priorities," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said while addressing the delegations at the Samvidhan Sadan.

"It is a privilege for all of us to have you here for the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, held in this historic Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament of India. The presence of these parliamentary delegations from BRICS member nations in the world's largest democracy--and the shared commitments forged here will surely be a unique and significant experience,” Speaker Birla said.

Over the next two days, the forum will deliberate on people-centric development, strong democratic institutions and the role of Parliaments in addressing global challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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