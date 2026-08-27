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Home / World / Poets appeal to India, Bangladesh to translate poet Nazrul's literature into various languages

Poets appeal to India, Bangladesh to translate poet Nazrul's literature into various languages

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ANI
Updated At : 09:33 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh]; August 27 (ANI): In commemoration of the 50th death anniversary of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, an appeal has been made to the governments of Bangladesh and India to translate his literature into various languages.

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"So it would be fantastic if we can do--both the governments of Bangladesh and India can do--translate and promote Nazrul through their official and unofficial channel.", Mosud Bin Mannan, a poet, told ANI.

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On the occasion of the 50th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, various political parties, social and cultural organisations, as well as members of the public and close family members, paid their respects by placing floral tributes at his grave at the University of Dhaka.

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"Kazi Nazrul Islam, during his whole lifetime when he was not sick, he wanted to establish the rights of the people of the subcontinent. And at the same time, he was a powerful writer in all different fields of literature.

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So, our demand will be to, you know, promote his literature in a big way in different languages all across the world, and to show how humanitarian he was." Mannan, also a former Ambassador, said.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was born in India and died in Bangladesh. He spent a significant part of his life in both countries, working to build bridges between their people. Through his literary works, he also promoted religious harmony among Hindus, Muslims, and people of other faiths.

"Nazrul always gave emphasis in the understanding between the followers of different religions. In our country, you understand Hindu and Muslim mainly, but he also gave emphasis to other religions like Christians as well.

He wants to establish their rights not just in the Indian subcontinent or in the then Bengal, but he wants to promote it throughout the world," Mannan said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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