PoGB: Awami Action Committee demands full district status for Gupis-Yasin

Yasin [PoGB], March 12 (ANI): The Awami Action Committee (AAC) has strongly appealed for Gupis-Yasin district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) to be granted full district status, highlighting several ongoing administrative and infrastructural issues in the region, as reported by Pamir Times.

According to Pamir Times, one of the major concerns raised by the committee was the mismanagement of the Yasin sub-division, where key posts remain unfilled. A member of the committee stated that the position of Tehsildar, following the transfer of the previous officer, has remained vacant, further hampering effective governance in the area.

The AAC also expressed disappointment over the announcement of an additional district in the region. The committee argued that rather than adding another district, the focus should be on making Gupis-Yasin a permanent district.

Advertisement

"When a sub-division is functioning poorly, how can we expect the additional district to work effectively?" the committee member questioned, pointing to the ongoing inefficiencies.

According to Pamir Times, electricity supply has also become a major issue. The region suffers from frequent load shedding, with the initial promise of four days of electricity followed by a fifth day of outages being unfulfilled. Instead, only three days of electricity are provided.

Advertisement

The committee warned, "If the issue is not addressed, protests will be staged on roads, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. The committee is demanding a return to the promised four-day electricity supply.

In addition to these concerns, the AAC raised the issue of transfers. It was claimed that officers who try to improve conditions in Yasin are transferred elsewhere, stalling any efforts for development. The committee has called for the appointment of a permanent Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Tehsildar to resolve these persistent challenges, Pamir Times reported.

The Awami Action Committee continues to push for administrative reforms and the establishment of Gupis-Yasin as a full district, hoping for a resolution to these longstanding issues. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)