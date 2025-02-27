PoGB Council urges urgent action from Pak PM Shehbaz over Diamer-Bhasha Dam protest

Diamer [PoGB], February 27 (ANI): The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) Council, Muhammad Ayub Shah, has written to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging urgent action to address the ongoing protest by residents impacted by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, as reported by Pamir Times.

In his letter, Shah pointed out that the protest, organised under the banner of "Haqooq Do, Dam Banao Tehreek," has entered its twelfth day with no meaningful resolution in sight.

The protesters are demanding fair compensation, proper resettlement, and job security. Despite discussions with federal authorities, including the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, the issue remains unresolved, causing mounting frustration among the affected community.

Advertisement

As the Pamir Times report detailed, Shah emphasised that the protesters had presented 31 legitimate demands. He warned that failing to address these concerns could jeopardise the livelihoods of the local population and the successful implementation of the strategically important Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

He urged PM Sharif to direct relevant authorities, including the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), to engage with the affected individuals and resolve their grievances. Shah also stressed that the people of PoGB have long contributed to Pakistan's progress and deserve the protection of their rights and dignity.

Advertisement

The protesters have made it clear they will not relent until their demands for fair compensation and accountability are met. The people of PoGB face consistent neglect in several critical areas, reinforcing their marginalisation.

Politically, they are underrepresented in government institutions, leading to a lack of proper advocacy for their rights and needs. This political exclusion hinders their ability to influence decisions that directly impact their communities.

Economically, PoGB remains underdeveloped, with inadequate infrastructure, limited access to education and healthcare, and fewer employment opportunities, all of which stifle their socio-economic mobility.

On several occasions, the people of PoGB have protested to voice their demands, addressing various issues such as social, economic, and political challenges, seeking justice, equality, and improved living conditions. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)