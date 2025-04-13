PoGB: Kharmang district holds rally against drug abuse, urges Govt to take action

Gilgit [PoGB], April 13 (ANI): In an effort to raise awareness about the growing drug menace, a significant rally was held in Kharmang district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB) under the leadership of Syed Taha Moosavi and Shabir Mayar, as reported by Pamir Times.

The rally, which saw a large turnout from the local community, aimed to bring attention to the alarming spread of drug use and trafficking in the area. Participants were united in their call for the government and law enforcement agencies to take more decisive action against the drug crisis.

According to Pamir Times, the rally was not just a public demonstration but a clear message that the people of Kharmang are concerned about the widespread use of drugs among the youth. The rising prevalence of hashish in the district's markets, especially after dusk, has become a bitter reality. The situation has grown worse over the years, with drug availability becoming disturbingly common in the region.

"Drugs are like poison running through the veins of our youth," said Syed Taha Moosavi, one of the rally organizers. "It's heartbreaking to see that something so destructive is now so easily accessible. This is a problem that needs immediate intervention."

According to Pamir Times, a disturbing development was reported yesterday from Gilgit, where a group was found distributing drugs in the form of toffees to schoolchildren. This revelation has sparked outrage and reinforced the growing concern that the youth are being targeted for addiction, threatening the future of the entire community.

Imam Agha Hadi Al-Mousavi, the Imam of Friday prayers in Mehdiabad, has been vocal about the issue during his sermons, repeatedly condemning the drug trade and calling for stronger enforcement by law enforcement agencies. He has warned that without swift and comprehensive action, the future of the youth, schools, and families will be at risk, Pamir Times reported.

"The police and administration must do more than just take action on the surface. They must address the root of the problem and ensure that those responsible are not just arrested but also prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Agha Hadi Al-Mousavi stated.

Despite these repeated calls for action, many believe the response from the authorities has been inadequate. People have expressed frustration that the issue is not being tackled with the urgency it demands. Local leaders and community members have urged the government to implement stricter laws and ensure that drug dealers are held accountable, preventing them from returning to the streets once arrested, Pamir Times reported.

This rally and the continued public outcry underscore the need for a unified response to the drug epidemic. Kharmang's residents, along with concerned citizens across the region, have called on the government to take immediate and effective steps to curb the drug trade and protect the future of their youth. The involvement of law enforcement, the community, parents, and educators is crucial to making a lasting impact in this battle.

"We cannot allow this poison to spread unchecked. It is not just a government issue, it is a societal issue. We must all work together to protect our children and ensure that drugs do not ruin the future of our nation," said Shabir Mayar, another key organizer of the rally.

The rally's message was clear: the time to act is now. Community members and leaders alike have called on the government to take immediate, strong, and effective action to eradicate the drug menace once and for all. They said that it is not a battle for a single day but a long-term movement that requires collective action from all corners of society. (ANI)

