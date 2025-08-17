PoGB: Lawyers' strike in Diamer enters tenth month as judicial crisis deepens

Diamer [PoGB], August 17 (ANI): Lawyers in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have sharply criticised the government for failing to address their longstanding demands, as their strike enters its tenth consecutive month. The prolonged protest has severely disrupted judicial proceedings and further deepened the region's legal and governance crisis.

A member of the Diamer Bar Association stated that the strike, which began in November 2024, is rooted in public grievances, not merely professional interests.

He said, "Our lawyers have been on strike since November 2024, and this marks the 10th month of the strike. The appeal that was raised was interpreted as the lawyers' appeal, even though it was actually a public appeal. Our first demand was the appointment of judges in the Supreme Appellate Court. Similarly, our second demand was the implementation of the Land Reform Act, followed by the appointment of judges in the Chief Court, and finally, the separation of the AG and PG offices."

The lawyers have also accused the government of indifference, claiming that even their professional concerns were long overdue. One such demand, they highlighted, stems from a 2011 ruling of the Supreme Appellate Court, which ordered the allotment of one acre of land to each lawyer. Despite the court's directive, the government has neither implemented the decision nor responded positively to the Bar's repeated appeals.

Frustration has mounted as political and religious leaders, along with other stakeholders, have refrained from supporting the legal fraternity. Lawyers have now vowed to continue their strike in silence, with a phased protest strategy. The lawyers revealed that for three days, strikes will be observed locally, after which demonstrations will be staged in front of the Chief Minister's office until their demands are met.

Adding to the discontent, the protesters have raised concerns over the lack of specialised courts in the region. They argue that, unlike Pakistan, which has dedicated labour, consumer, family, and rent courts, all cases in Gilgit-Baltistan are handled by a single civil judge, who may be tasked with hearing 100 to 150 cases in a single morning. Lawyers warn that this denial of fair justice is pushing PoGB into a deepening judicial crisis. (ANI)

