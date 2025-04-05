PoGB: Phander residents protest, demand restoration of road cut off by severe weather

Gilgit [PoGB], April 5 (ANI): Residents of Phander Tehsil in the Ghizer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan held a protest outside the Gilgit Press Club on Friday, demanding urgent action to restore vital road access that has been cut off due to severe weather conditions, Pamir Times reported.

The protesters, including men and women from the affected region, voiced their frustration over the slow pace of road restoration efforts and the lack of basic amenities in the area, Pamir Times reported.

For the past week, Phander Tehsil has been completely isolated, with heavy rains and snow blocking roads, while the residents have been without electricity, mobile, or internet services.

The ongoing crisis has left the community grappling with severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies. Local hospitals have been facing significant challenges in treating patients, and the region's students have been unable to attend their schools, as reported by the Pamir Times.

With Eid ul-Fitr celebrations overshadowed by this calamity, the residents are growing desperate. Families are struggling to provide basic needs for their children, and there is growing concern over the health and well-being of elderly citizens. The lack of communication with the outside world has exacerbated feelings of isolation and helplessness.

The protestors have called on the government to clear the blocked roads and provide urgent relief to the residents of the region. However, the response from authorities has been slow, and many residents are now fearing that the situation could deteriorate even further if help doesn't arrive soon.

As the community anxiously awaits relief, the protests outside the Gilgit Press Club reflect the growing frustration among Phander Tehsil's residents, who are grappling with the severe weather's aftermath while also seeking help from the government and relief organizations.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have regularly staged protests to raise their voices on a range of social, economic, and political issues. They have called for justice, equality, and better living conditions, urging the authorities to address their concerns and work towards securing a brighter future for their communities. (ANI)

