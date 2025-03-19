PoGB: Primary school in Diamer struggles with poor infrastructure, resources

Diamer [PoGB], March 19 (ANI): The primary school in the Chechen area, situated under the red zone of Chilas in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) has been seeing a deteriorating state of education, as reported by Markhor Times. With no proper infrastructure or basic facilities, students are left to struggle in a system that fails to meet their needs.

According to Markhor Times, there are no chairs for them to sit on, forcing them to stand or sit on the ground during lessons. The classroom boards are broken and barely functional, while the roof of the school remains poorly maintained, allowing water to leak in during rain. There is also no stand or facility to hang the board, making it even more difficult for teachers to carry out lessons effectively.

With only four teachers assigned to the school, the burden of managing a large group of students falls on a small, overworked staff. One teacher revealed that they have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of basic facilities to the government, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Despite the urgency of the situation, no action has been taken to improve the condition of the school, Markhor Times reported.

Many students do not have notebooks or pencils, and some have to share materials, putting them at a significant disadvantage. Without the proper tools for learning, how can these children compete in a future that requires education and skill? The lack of resources and support in this school is a direct reflection of the neglect faced by the educational system in Diamer.

The local community has urged officials, including the Chief Secretary, to take immediate action and provide the necessary funding and resources for the school. If the government continues to ignore these concerns, the future of many children in Diamer will remain uncertain.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have continuously raised their voices to address social, economic, and political challenges. Their protests are focused on achieving justice, equality, and enhanced living standards, as they strive for better representation, rights, and development opportunities for the region's underserved communities. (ANI)

