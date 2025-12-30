PoGB: Prolonged internet, mobile network outages disrupt daily life in Juglot

Gilgit [PoGB] December 30 (ANI): Residents of Juglot and adjoining areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have raised serious concerns over prolonged mobile network and internet outages, saying the disruption has severely affected daily life, businesses, education, and emergency communication, according to a WTV report.

Residents said that despite mobile tower lights being visible, there has been no internet connectivity or mobile signal for several days, with some claiming the service remains completely non-functional from morning till evening. According to residents, network availability is inconsistent and dependent on limited tower operations, often linked to fuel shortages and electricity outages.

Zaheer Abbas, a resident and businessman from Juglot, said the absence of internet and mobile services has created major difficulties for traders and online workers. He alleged that despite active data packages, services remain suspended, leading to financial losses. Abbas urged authorities to send a technical team to inspect the area and permanently resolve the issue, warning that residents may consider switching to alternative service providers if the problem persists, WTV reported.

Several residents said they had approached telecom engineers and officials in the past. One such intervention reportedly restored services temporarily, but the problem resurfaced after a short period. Since then, complaints have gone unanswered, residents claimed.

The communication blackout has also affected families, with locals saying they have been unable to contact relatives for days. Business account holders and pension collectors said routine financial transactions have become nearly impossible due to the lack of network connectivity.

Community members highlighted that Jhulot is a key commercial and tourist hub in the region, making uninterrupted mobile and internet services critical, particularly during emergencies. Residents also pointed out that no alternative network provides reliable coverage in the area. Locals have appealed to telecom authorities and relevant government departments to ensure stable electricity supply to towers, improve infrastructure, and establish a permanent solution to the recurring network failures. They warned that continued neglect could further isolate the region and disrupt livelihoods, WTV report highlighted. (ANI)

