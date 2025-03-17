DT
PT
PoGB: Protesters lament delay as Diamer-Bhasha Dam dispute continues

PoGB: Protesters lament delay as Diamer-Bhasha Dam dispute continues

Protest leaders were increasingly vocal about their frustrations with the government's failure to implement the agreed-upon points.
ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Diamer [PoGB], March 17 (ANI): On the 29th day of the ongoing Huqooq Do Dam sit-in, the protestors were increasingly vocal about their frustrations with the government's failure to implement the agreed-upon points.

On its Facebook page, Pamir Times uploaded the video of the press conference by the demonstrators in which the movement leader Moulana Hazratullah emphasised the growing disillusionment among the protesters while accusing some individuals of attempting to exploit the movement for personal gain.

Moulana Hazratullah stated, "Our sit-in has entered its 29th day. The government initiates some actions, but soon, the process is stalled. I urge the government to honor the commitments made in the agreement. Our movement will continue until the promises are fulfilled."

He further clarified that certain individuals had strayed from the movement's objectives, attempting to use it for their personal agendas. "I want to make it clear: anyone attempting to exploit this movement for personal gain is not part of our cause. If anyone is trying to blackmail or intimidate officials using videos from our protest, they have no connection to our movement," he said.

Addressing concerns about the government's tactics, Hazratullah remarked, "The government cannot end this protest with empty promises or by offering us mere lollipops. We will not be swayed by superficial gestures."

The sit-in, which has now reached its 30th day, continues to draw attention as protesters demand immediate action from the government on the issues that were previously agreed upon. The movement shows no signs of backing down until their demands are met.

The ongoing protests in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) region are driven by long-standing grievances over inadequate compensation, lack of resettlement, and insufficient support for livelihoods. These unresolved issues have left many communities in the region vulnerable and frustrated.

Protesters are resolute in their demands, making it clear they will not back down until fair compensation is provided and accountability is ensured. The people of PoGB often face significant neglect in critical areas, exacerbating their marginalization.

Politically, they are underrepresented in government institutions, which has resulted in a lack of effective advocacy for their rights and interests. This political marginalization prevents them from influencing decisions that directly impact their communities. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

