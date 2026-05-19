PoGB: Rising water levels, lack of rehabilitation fuel protests in flood-hit Ghizer

Gilgit [PoGB] May 19 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are once again raising concerns over government neglect as rising water levels and recurring flood threats continue to disrupt life across the region. Locals say authorities have repeatedly failed to address climate-related risks despite years of warnings about deforestation, unchecked construction, and rapidly melting glaciers in the mountainous areas of the region.

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The concerns intensified after the devastating flood that struck Talidas village in Ghizer district on August 22, 2025. The massive flooding swept through the valley overnight, destroying homes, schools, roads, and agricultural land, while leaving hundreds of people homeless and displaced.

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Nearly a year after the disaster, affected residents claim that rehabilitation efforts remain incomplete and many families continue to live in difficult conditions without proper government support.

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Speaking about the situation, a local resident said the entire village of Talidas was destroyed during last year's flood and many affected families are still living under the open sky.

The resident added that, unlike the model village established in Bubur for flood victims, Talidas residents were not provided with a similar rehabilitation settlement. According to locals, a small housing colony for 32 families was built by private NGOs, but even there, residents continue to struggle due to the lack of roads, clean drinking water, and reliable electricity.

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As water levels continue to rise again this year, residents say the region's infrastructure remains highly vulnerable. Several roads are repeatedly being submerged, disrupting transportation and isolating large populations from nearby towns and administrative centres.

Locals allege that the administration has failed to take preventive measures despite repeated appeals from communities affected by the floods.

Residents from the Gupis and Yasin subdivisions say that when river flow increases, water levels rise above the roads, making travel impossible for small vehicles. Travellers are reportedly forced to abandon their vehicles and cross dangerous stretches using alternative transport.

Locals claim that hundreds of thousands of residents from these areas have effectively been cut off from the district headquarters of Ghakuch and Gilgit due to damaged roads and flooding.

Residents also said protests had been held in the area over the worsening conditions and the lack of action by authorities. According to locals, the river has once again shifted its course towards residential areas, increasing fears of further destruction.

They alleged that despite having an entire winter season available for preventive work and rehabilitation efforts, authorities failed to carry out necessary protective measures.

The continuing crisis has further highlighted allegations of long-standing political neglect and administrative failure in PoGB.

Residents argue that despite being among the regions most severely impacted by climate change, the area remains deprived of adequate infrastructure, disaster preparedness mechanisms, and meaningful government assistance.

Locals and activists have repeatedly demanded long-term flood protection measures, improved infrastructure, rehabilitation programmes for displaced families, and greater attention to climate-related risks in the region.

However, many residents say that despite repeated disasters, their concerns continue to be ignored. (ANI)

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