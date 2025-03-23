Gilgit [PoGB], March 23 (ANI): Teachers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan(PoGB) have launched a widespread boycott of schools following the government's decision to exempt the education department from local holidays, as reported by Markhor Times.

The move, part of a wider decision made during the 15th Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet meeting, has sparked strong opposition from both teachers and healthcare workers across the region, Hum English cited.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Teachers Association swiftly reacted to the government's move, announcing a full boycott of schools, which they argue infringes on their rights to enjoy local holidays, Markhor Times reported.

The teachers have condemned the decision, claiming it places undue pressure on the education system while disregarding the importance of work-life balance.

In a formal notification issued by the General Administration Department, the education, health, and higher, technical, and special education departments were exempted from observing local holidays. The decision aims to ensure continuous operations in these critical sectors, but it has been met with widespread discontent, Hum English cited.

This decision has not only angered teachers but also sparked outrage in the healthcare sector. The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), and Para Medical Association have all condemned the government's move, claiming that healthcare workers, who are already on duty around the clock, have been unfairly targeted, Hum English reported.

Muhammad Mushtaq, spokesperson for the Young Doctors Association, criticised the decision, calling it an attempt by the government to deflect attention from its failures in improving education and healthcare services. "The government should focus on addressing the real issues faced by the people of PoGB, rather than taking unnecessary decisions like this one," Mushtaq said.

Hum English cited that healthcare professionals also expressed frustration, highlighting that they already work tirelessly, often under extreme conditions, with no respite. "We are working 24/7, 365 days a year. The government's decision is a joke and shows complete disregard for the hard work we do to serve the people," said a member of the Pakistan Medical Association. (ANI)

