Glasgow [Scotland], April 4 (ANI): Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has condemned China's involvement in Myanmar's earthquake relief efforts, suggesting it is part of a broader expansionist agenda.

He highlighted that China's growing presence in Myanmar mirrors its strategy in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), where Beijing has been expanding its influence under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ayub Mirza stated, "China's deepening involvement in Myanmar through its post-earthquake aid efforts mirrors a well-documented pattern of strategic expansion that has been evident in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Over the past decade, Beijing has systematically embedded itself into the region's economic and political landscape, raising concerns about territorial control, resource exploitation, and long-term influence."

China has invested heavily in infrastructure development in PoGB, including roads, hydropower projects, and various other initiatives. However, Mirza pointed out that these investments often come with significant strategic consequences. He claimed that China has gained access to valuable mineral resources, including gold, copper, and rare earth metals, with little benefit to local populations, who have protested against the increasing exploitation of their natural resources.

He highlighted, "Local populations have been protesting against China's increasing control over natural resources, fearing that PoGB is being turned into a resource colony for Beijing's industrial needs."

Furthermore, Mirza alleged that China has increased its military presence in the region, allegedly under the pretext of securing CPEC projects. Reports suggest the presence of People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in PoGB, disguised as engineers and security officers, raising concerns over the erosion of local and Pakistani control.

Mirza also expressed concerns about settler policies, which, according to him, could alter the ethnicity of the region, much like China's policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. He noted that Pakistan's growing debt to China, related to CPEC, limits Islamabad's ability to resist Beijing's demands, leaving Pakistan at China's economic mercy.

He further said, "China's engagement in Myanmar's earthquake-hit areas is following a similar pattern seen in PoGB. Chinese humanitarian assistance should be seen as a strategic tool. Just as China entered PoGB under the pretext of economic development, it is using post-disaster relief in Myanmar as a way to expand its political and economic influence."

Mirza urged Myanmar to closely scrutinize China's aid efforts and ensure that its sovereignty and resources are not compromised under the guise of disaster relief.

He warned, "Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan serves as a cautionary tale of how China transforms economic partnerships into long-term strategic control. Myanmar must carefully assess the real motives behind Beijing's aid and ensure that its sovereignty and resources are not compromised under the pretext of post-earthquake relief."

Amjad Ayub Mirza urged the international community to remain vigilant and monitor how China's influence could reshape Myanmar's political and economic landscape, potentially leading to another instance of Beijing's silent territorial and economic takeover. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)