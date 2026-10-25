PoJK activist criticises authorities over safety failures as four children die in Neelum Valley road accident

Scotland [UK], October 25 (ANI): Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, has expressed grief over the deaths of four children in a road accident near Nagdar, Athmuqam, in Neelum Valley, while accusing authorities of utter negligence across the region.

According to initial reports, the children were travelling to their educational institution when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine. Four other people, including children, were reportedly injured in the accident.

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Mirza extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He said the tragedy highlighted persistent concerns over road safety infrastructure in the mountainous region.

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Criticising successive administrations, Mirza alleged that inadequate protective infrastructure, including missing crash barriers, safety walls and warning signs, continued to expose residents to serious risks.

He said his organisation had repeatedly raised concerns about recurring road accidents across PoJK, particularly along routes bordering steep ravines and mountain slopes. Schoolchildren, commuters and public transport passengers remain vulnerable while travelling through these areas, he added.

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Citing reported figures, Mirza said official records documented 361 road accidents across PoJK in 2022, while subsequent reporting recorded 409 in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 13.3 per cent.

He called for an independent and transparent investigation into the latest accident, with findings made public. He also urged authorities to conduct immediate technical safety audits of dangerous roads, install crash barriers and retaining walls, and introduce stricter vehicle fitness checks, particularly for vehicles transporting schoolchildren.

Mirza further demanded improved ambulance services, emergency rescue facilities and trauma care in remote mountainous areas. He also called for the publication of district-wise accident, fatality and injury statistics alongside reports detailing preventive action.

While stressing that the precise cause of the accident must be established through an impartial investigation, Mirza argued that the wider lack of protective infrastructure posed a continuing public safety concern. (ANI)

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