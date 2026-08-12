PoJK: Activist raises concerns over elections, supplies and protests

Rawalakot [PoJK] August 12 (ANI): The situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains tense, with a political activist from Rawalakot raising questions about recent elections, ongoing protests, and supply disruptions. At the same time, Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JKJAAC) senior leader Sardar Shabir alleged killings, arrests, curfews and restrictions on the movement of people.

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In a statement recorded from Rawalakot on Tuesday, the PoJK political activist spoke about elections held in some areas of PoJK on Monday.

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He said that in some areas, election results had been "adjusted and compromised", while reports concerning the results in Haveli were still emerging. He said the two parties were in conflict and that there were law-and-order concerns.

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Questioning the conduct of the elections, the activist said that people had opposed the polls while protests had continued for around two months.

He added that the elections were "selected" and based on the establishment, and questioned why those now recalling protests had not raised the issue earlier.

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He further described the elections as "not democratic", saying that elections conducted under the influence of force could not be considered democratic.

The activist also said there had been no progress or development that could currently be made public regarding the issues being discussed.

According to the activist, people in Rawalakot remained peaceful, determined and enthusiastic while participating in rallies in and around the city.

He said people were providing assistance to others and that ration and other supplies were reaching those in need. The activist said ration vehicles continued to operate, adding that supplies that had earlier been coming through Rajpatan were now stopped at Kota. He claimed that supply to the area had been completely shut down.

ایکشن کمیٹی کے اہم رہنما سردار شبیر موجودہ صورتحال پہ گفتگو کر رہے ہیں #RighysMovementAJK pic.twitter.com/CShGpxNvU0 — JKJAAC (@JKJAAC_) August 11, 2026

Separately, JKJAAC senior leader Sardar Shabir, in a statement, described the situation in PoJK in strong terms, saying that target killings had taken place and accused Pakistani forces of bringing "murderers" into the region.

Sardar Shabir also claimed of sexual violence against women and children and added that people had been killed by LMGs and snipers. He alleged that many young people had been injured and claimed that around 100 people had been killed. He also alleged that women and children were being held captive.

According to his statement, a curfew had been imposed in PoJK and bodies of those killed had not yet been handed over to their families.

He appealed to the international community to take note of the situation in PoJK. Sardar Shabir also alleged that human rights organisations had been shut down. (ANI)

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