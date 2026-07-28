PoJK: After Rawalakot, violence spreads to Mirpur as protesters allege fresh killings

Mirpur [PoJK], July 28 (ANI): The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has reportedly spread to Mirpur after the deadly violence in Rawalakot, with several social media accounts alleging that Pakistani security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests. According to reports, several protesters have been killed in the incident.

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The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) alleged on X that "Security forces opened direct fire on unarmed civilians in Mirpur, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The use of lethal force against peaceful, unarmed people is unacceptable and must be subject to an immediate, independent international investigation."

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The reported Mirpur incident comes just hours after the deadly crackdown in Rawalakot, where protesters participating in the Awami Huqooq Long March accused Pakistani security forces of using indiscriminate force against demonstrators attempting to continue their march towards Muzaffarabad.

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Earlier, in a series of posts on X following the Rawalakot violence, the Joint Awami Action Committee accused sections of the media of misrepresenting the events, rejecting claims that protesters had attempted to forcibly enter the city.

The committee maintained that Rawalakot belonged to its people and alleged that Pakistani security forces shelled and opened fire on peaceful, unarmed civilians during the crackdown.

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JAAC further claimed that the number of people killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67, referring to the deceased as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement. The claimed death toll has not been independently verified.

The committee also described the emotional toll of the violence, stating that the scale of the bloodshed had left survivors traumatised and given them a deeper understanding of the suffering endured by families who lost loved ones in previous crackdowns.

The movement has accused authorities of suppressing peaceful protests and undermining the democratic process through alleged electoral rigging, political interference and systematic suppression of democratic rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest leaders allege widespread manipulation of elections, arrests of activists, intimidation of political opponents and heavy deployment of security forces to curb dissent. (ANI)

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