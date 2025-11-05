DT
Home / World / PoJK: Corruption and mismanagement in Neelum-Jhelum Project leave Muzaffarabad in darkness

ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 5 (ANI): The residents of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) continue to face severe electricity shortages and prolonged load-shedding, despite the presence of the multi-billion-rupee Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in the region. What was once hailed as a project of progress and prosperity has now become a symbol of mismanagement, corruption, and neglect.

Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan, former Chairman of the Muzaffarabad Traders Association, expressed deep frustration over the situation.

He said "A few years ago, the Neelum-Jhelum Project was launched here, which is now shut down due to technical failures. It was designed to generate 960 megawatts of electricity, a target that was achieved, but the project has faced repeated closures. One major issue is its flawed design. For instance, treatment plants and water bodies were supposed to be built in Muzaffarabad city as per the NOC conditions, but they were never constructed. Moreover, the project's cost inflated five to ten times beyond its actual worth due to massive corruption. It has already been shut down twice, causing huge losses to WAPDA and the Government of Pakistan."

The people of PoJK have long demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the project's technical and financial failures, as well as a permanent end to the crippling power outages that have disrupted daily life in Muzaffarabad and nearby areas.

Highlighting the urgent need for accountability, Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan added "Our electricity requirement is around 400 to 450 megawatts. The flaws in the project must be rectified, and a federal-level inquiry committee should be formed to identify and punish those involved in corruption. Those responsible for violating NOC conditions, especially for failing to build the treatment plants and water bodies must also be held accountable."

The people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are demanding justice, transparency, and an end to Pakistan's exploitation of their land and natural resources. What was supposed to bring development has instead deepened their suffering, leaving them in darkness, both literally and figuratively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

