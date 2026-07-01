PoJK crisis deepens as JKJAAC says leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir arrested during security operation

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 1 (ANI) The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has claimed that its leader, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, was arrested while attempting to reach an ongoing sit-in protest, alleging that Pakistani intelligence agencies, police, and other security institutions carried out a combing operation to detain him.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, the committee stated that Mir's presence at the protest would have significantly boosted public morale and increased participation. It alleged that his arrest was intended to discourage demonstrators but insisted that the movement would continue despite the detention.

Advertisement

The JKJAAC stated that the campaign was not dependent on any single individual, describing it as a people's movement rather than one centred on its leadership. According to the statement, Mir had consistently taught supporters that the movement's objectives were more important than any individual leader.

Advertisement

Calling on supporters to remain united, the committee urged people not to allow the arrest to weaken the protest. Instead, it appealed for greater public participation, saying the detention should strengthen the resolve of demonstrators.

The statement further claimed that Mir had dedicated his struggle to securing the rights of the people and encouraging resistance against what it described as an oppressive system. It said arrests, raids, imprisonment, and sacrifices had historically accompanied public movements and expressed confidence that Mir would soon return to the people.

Advertisement

Reaffirming its commitment to the ongoing campaign, the JKJAAC said the movement would grow stronger despite the arrest, asserting that "victory will belong to the people" while "tyranny, arrogance, and the exploitative system" would ultimately be defeated.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)