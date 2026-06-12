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Home / World / PoJK erupts in unrest as activist accuses Pakistan of political manipulation

PoJK erupts in unrest as activist accuses Pakistan of political manipulation

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ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Scotland [UK], June 12 (ANI): Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has sharply criticised Pakistan's handling of the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging widespread human rights violations, political manipulation, and violent suppression of protests in the region.

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Mirza stated that the latest wave of demonstrations was triggered by demands to abolish 12 reserved refugee seats in the PoJK Legislative Assembly.

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According to him, these seats are occupied by refugees residing in different parts of Pakistan and have little connection with the political affairs of PoJK. He alleged that the seats are used by Pakistan's military establishment to influence the region's electoral outcomes.

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The protests intensified after authorities announced general elections for July 27 without addressing the demonstrators' demands.

A region-wide strike called on June 9 reportedly drew large crowds, following which security forces were deployed across PoJK.

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Mirza described the deployment as an "invasion" and alleged that security personnel opened fire on unarmed protesters.

He claimed that more than 200 people had been killed, including children, and accused authorities of conducting raids, arbitrary arrests, and looting homes during operations in several towns.

The activist further condemned the reported ban on the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent civil society movement involved in the protests.

He argued that Islamabad chose repression over dialogue because PoJK is treated as a "colony" rather than a self-governing region.

Highlighting broader grievances, Mirza alleged that PoJK suffers from economic exploitation and restrictions on freedom of expression.

He pointed to legal requirements that compel candidates for public office and government employment to endorse Pakistan's position on PoJK, describing the practice as a violation of democratic rights.

According to Mirza, the widespread shutdown across PoJK reflects growing public anger against Pakistan's policies.

He claimed that public sentiment has shifted dramatically, with increasing calls for self-determination and resistance to Pakistani state control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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