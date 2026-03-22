PoJK health workers intensify protests, warn of escalation amid government silence

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 22 (ANI): Health workers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have intensified their ongoing protest, accusing authorities of ignoring their long-pending demands despite nearly a month of demonstrations. Speaking at a rally held at the Central Press Club, protest leaders Sajid Nadeem and Maqsood Hussain Shah voiced frustration over the government's continued inaction.

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According to the protesters, they have been staging demonstrations for the past 25-26 days, repeatedly submitting their demands to the authorities. However, they claim no concrete response has been received so far. Addressing the gathering, the leaders emphasised that all demands being raised are lawful and justified, particularly given the critical role health workers play in maintaining essential services.

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They highlighted that many workers are performing round-the-clock duties, often enduring 24-hour shifts to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Despite this, they alleged that basic entitlements such as health allowances, risk allowances, and other benefits have not been provided. The protesters also pointed out that several female health workers have been deprived of benefits under the MNCS programme, further deepening their grievances.

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The leaders appealed to the government to treat their demands on par with those of doctors, whose issues, they noted, had previously been addressed. The protesters stated the urgency of resolving the matter so that workers can return to their families with dignity.

They also warned that while emergency services have so far been maintained, continued neglect by authorities could force them to take stronger, undisclosed steps. "More than half of our workforce is still deployed in emergency services to prevent disruption," one of the speakers stated, adding that this arrangement may not continue indefinitely if their concerns remain unaddressed. The protest leaders revealed that they had earlier submitted two draft amendments and are now presenting a revised proposal at the regional level, hoping it will prompt action. (ANI)

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