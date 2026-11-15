PoJK Human Rights Council urges Pakistan to curb sale of fake medicines on social media

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 15 (ANI): The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has called on the Government of Pakistan to formulate and immediately implement a clear policy to curb the sale of fake medicines, unapproved medical products and unauthorised prescriptions through social media platforms.

In a post on X, the Council raised concerns over social media accounts allegedly operated by individuals posing as doctors or hakims without providing verifiable evidence of their medical qualifications or professional registration.

The Council said that claims of “guaranteed cures” were being used to attract views, generate advertising revenue and promote sales, warning that people relying on such misleading claims risk losing money and delaying proper medical diagnosis and treatment.

Calling for immediate intervention, the Council urged the Government of Pakistan, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other relevant authorities to verify the professional qualifications and registration of social media accounts offering individual medical assessments, prescriptions or treatment.

Advertisement

It also called for stricter action against fake medical products and misleading advertisements, urging authorities to inspect medicines and medical products sold online.

According to the Council, advertisements and sales offers should be removed whenever violations are verified, with those responsible facing legal action.

Furthermore, the Council stressed the need for transparency in paid and commission-based promotions, calling on social media platforms to clearly label such content as advertisements and provide users with accessible mechanisms to register complaints.

Advertisement

The Human Rights Council of PoJK's appeal highlights concerns over the growing promotion of unverified medical treatments on social media and calls for stronger regulatory oversight to protect citizens from misleading healthcare claims. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)