PoJK: JKAAC alleges continued firing in Rawalakot, warns of march toward Muzaffarabad

Rawalakot [PoJK], August 15 (ANI): Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Rawalakot region remain a growing concern as the Jammu-Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee (JKAAC) continues to raise allegations of firing, violence and pressure on civilians during its ongoing movement.

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In a video message shared on X, JKAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri said the committee has pursued its struggle peacefully from the beginning.

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He alleged that forces continue to fire and loot goods from people's homes around Rawalakot. According to Kashmiri, several young people were injured in recent firing, including Sardar Aman's cousin.

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He warned that if what he described as oppressive and deadly attacks continue, core members will announce their next course of action and could initiate a long march toward Muzaffarabad.

The warning comes as the committee continues to highlight the human cost of the unrest. In a separate X post, JKAAC recalled the story of Israr Ahmad, who was killed on June 14, 2026, in Drek, Rawalakot.

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Israr Ahmad was described by the committee as a hard-working man from a poor family. He was a father of two daughters and was seeking basic health facilities, fundamental rights and a dignified life for his family. According to JKAAC, he was not demanding wealth, luxury or privilege, but only the basic necessities needed to provide a better future for his children.

Nearly a month after Israr's death, his third daughter was born. The child entered the world without ever having the chance to see her father. For her and her two sisters, their father is now a photograph, a name and a story passed down by their family.

The committee said, "Israr's death represents more than the loss of one individual. It has become a symbol of the hardships faced by ordinary families seeking basic rights and dignity."

JKAAC's messages link the latest allegations of violence with Israr Ahmad's story, portraying both as part of a continuing struggle in which civilians and families are bearing the consequences. (ANI)

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