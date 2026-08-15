DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / PoJK: JKAAC alleges continued firing in Rawalakot, warns of march toward Muzaffarabad

PoJK: JKAAC alleges continued firing in Rawalakot, warns of march toward Muzaffarabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rawalakot [PoJK], August 15 (ANI): Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Rawalakot region remain a growing concern as the Jammu-Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee (JKAAC) continues to raise allegations of firing, violence and pressure on civilians during its ongoing movement.

Advertisement

In a video message shared on X, JKAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri said the committee has pursued its struggle peacefully from the beginning.

Advertisement

He alleged that forces continue to fire and loot goods from people's homes around Rawalakot. According to Kashmiri, several young people were injured in recent firing, including Sardar Aman's cousin.

Advertisement

He warned that if what he described as oppressive and deadly attacks continue, core members will announce their next course of action and could initiate a long march toward Muzaffarabad.

The warning comes as the committee continues to highlight the human cost of the unrest. In a separate X post, JKAAC recalled the story of Israr Ahmad, who was killed on June 14, 2026, in Drek, Rawalakot.

Advertisement

Israr Ahmad was described by the committee as a hard-working man from a poor family. He was a father of two daughters and was seeking basic health facilities, fundamental rights and a dignified life for his family. According to JKAAC, he was not demanding wealth, luxury or privilege, but only the basic necessities needed to provide a better future for his children.

Nearly a month after Israr's death, his third daughter was born. The child entered the world without ever having the chance to see her father. For her and her two sisters, their father is now a photograph, a name and a story passed down by their family.

The committee said, "Israr's death represents more than the loss of one individual. It has become a symbol of the hardships faced by ordinary families seeking basic rights and dignity."

JKAAC's messages link the latest allegations of violence with Israr Ahmad's story, portraying both as part of a continuing struggle in which civilians and families are bearing the consequences. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts