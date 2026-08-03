PoJK: JKJAAC claims sit-ins continue in Rawalakot, alleges Kashmiri students detained in Rawalpindi

Rawalakot [PoJK], August 3 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), through a series of posts on X, claimed that protest sit-ins and demonstrations continue across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with protesters vowing to press ahead with their movement until their demands are met.

Advertisement

According to posts shared by JKJAAC, a temporary sit-in is underway at D-Chowk in Rawalakot, while a peaceful long march towards Muzaffarabad could begin "at any moment." The group alleged that security forces were carrying out intermittent heavy firing in the area but stated that no fatalities had been reported in Rawalakot so far.

Advertisement

JKJAAC further said that women and children are now leading the protest at Dreak Eidgah, where a sit-in had continued for 50 days. According to the organisation, participants have declared that the demonstration will continue until the movement's "recognised demands" are implemented.

Advertisement

"The Kashmiri people, united as one nation, have resolved that they will not, under any circumstances, betray the sacrifices made by their martyrs," JKJAAC said in one of its posts.

In another post, JKJAAC asserted that the Long March, which it said began on June 9, remains ongoing despite weeks of "arrests, killings, injuries and intimidation." The organisation described the latest demonstrations as evidence that the movement is rooted in public demands for fundamental rights, justice and the implementation of commitments made by the authorities.

Advertisement

"This movement belongs to the people. As long as those legitimate demands remain unmet, the voices of the people will continue to be heard," the organisation stated.

Separately, JKJAAC also shared footage it claimed was recorded outside the Rawalpindi Press Club on Murree Road in Pakistan. According to the organisation, the video showed Kashmiri students who had gathered peacefully being detained in large numbers.

The group alleged that police officers were seen forcibly dragging students into police vans, raising concerns over the treatment of peaceful protesters and the right to peaceful assembly. JKJAAC called on the authorities to immediately release those detained "solely for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)