PoJK: Joint Awami Action Committee rejects media narrative on Rawalakot violence

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 28 (ANI): The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has accused sections of the media of misrepresenting the deadly events in Rawalakot following the recent violence in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of posts on X, the committee rejected reports that protesters had attempted to forcibly enter the city, calling the claims false.

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"The shameless media is saying that the Joint Action Committee attempted to forcibly enter Rawalakot," the group wrote, asserting that Rawalakot belonged to its people and alleging that Pakistani security forces had killed peaceful, unarmed civilians by shelling and opening fire during the crackdown.

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In another post, JAAC claimed that the number of those killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67. Referring to the deceased as "martyrs," the committee shared a poem pledging to continue its struggle, saying it had "sworn an oath to protect" its homeland despite the bloodshed. The claimed death toll has not been independently verified.

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The committee also posted an emotional reflection on the impact of the violence, saying that only after experiencing such losses firsthand had people understood the pain of families who had endured similar tragedies in the past. The post described the emotional and psychological toll on survivors, stating that although they remained physically alive, they were struggling to process the scale of the loss.

The Joint Awami Action Committee has accused authorities of suppressing peaceful protests and undermining the democratic process through alleged electoral irregularities. Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to the committee's latest social media allegations.

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The movement has alleged widespread electoral rigging, political interference and systematic suppression of democratic rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Protest leaders claim that the electoral process has been manipulated to influence outcomes, undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions. They have also accused authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

The latest demonstrations, particularly in Rawalakot, marked a major escalation as thousands of protesters participating in the Awami Huqooq Long March attempted to continue their march towards Muzaffarabad. Protesters alleged that Pakistani security forces responded with indiscriminate firing and excessive force to disperse the crowds, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. The violence has intensified criticism of Islamabad's handling of dissent in PoJK, with activists accusing the authorities of responding to political demands with force rather than dialogue. Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to these allegations. (ANI)

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