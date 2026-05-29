PoJK: Massive timber smuggling network exposed in Neelum valley

Neelum [PoJK], May 29 (ANI): A shocking case of organised timber smuggling has surfaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Neelum Valley, exposing how fuel tankers allegedly used for transporting petroleum products are being converted into secret carriers for illegal timber trade.

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The revelations emerged after a tanker disguised as a Pakistan State Oil (PSO) vehicle was intercepted in a local village of Neelum Valley. What appeared to be an ordinary oil tanker from the outside allegedly contained hidden compartments packed with illegally cut timber and deodar wood.

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According to local estimates, timber worth nearly PKR 11-12 million was recovered from the vehicle, including prepared wooden sleepers and cut-to-size timber reportedly meant to be transported to Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi.

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A local reporter described the incident as evidence of a deeply rooted corruption network operating in the region. "These vehicles bring petroleum products into Neelum Valley, but during their return journey, they are allegedly used for large-scale timber smuggling," the reporter said while standing beside the seized tanker.

The reporter further pointed toward the specially designed hidden chambers inside the tanker, claiming they clearly showed that the vehicle was modified for smuggling operations rather than legitimate fuel transport.

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The case has intensified concerns over the existence of an organised network involved in illegal logging and transport of forest resources from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the tanker allegedly carried three to four different number plates -- one displayed outside while others were hidden inside the vehicle.

The reporter also claimed that traces of subsidised flour were found inside the truck, raising suspicions that the same network may be involved in flour smuggling across the region.

"The real story inside this tanker is shocking -- a tale of corruption," the reporter stated, alleging that vehicles entering the valley with oil supplies are being repurposed for illegal activities on their return trips.

The scale of the operation has triggered serious allegations of collusion and protection from within local administrative structures. According to the reporter, transporting nearly 500 to 600 cubic feet of timber would require days of cutting, processing, and loading work involving multiple individuals.

"Such a huge quantity of timber could not have been prepared in one or two days. This points toward a powerful organised network," the reporter alleged.

He further claimed that certain local forest officials and guards could also be under suspicion, adding that senior forest authorities had reportedly ordered investigations into the possible involvement of insiders.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over rampant illegal logging and exploitation of natural resources in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where environmental activists have long warned about unchecked deforestation and weak oversight mechanisms. (ANI)

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